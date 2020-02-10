Miami Heat At Golden State Warriors Preview

The Miami Heat are on a season-high, three-game losing streak after falling Sunday to the Portland Trail Blazers. They have lost all three games on the road trip, continuing their woes away from AmericanAirlines Arena. Despite being 22-3 at home, they are just 12-15 on the road. They are the only top four team in the Eastern Conference with a losing record as the visiting team ... Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (foot) are doubtful. Kyle Alexander (knee) and forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) is out. None of the injured players are likely to return before the NBA All-Star break. Leonard did not make the trip ... This is the second meeting between the teams. Behind Goran Dragic's 20 points, the Heat won 122-105 Nov. 29 in Miami ... Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder made their Heat debuts after being acquired from Memphis in a six-player deal last Thursday. Crowder finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Iguodala played 23 minutes, his first action of the season. This is his first time facing Golden State since it traded him last offseason ... The Warriors are coming off a 125-120 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline, had 24 points, five steals and three assists in his first game. The Warriors, who have played in the last five NBA Finals, are just 7-18 at home ... Klay Thompson (knee) and Steph Curry (hand) are out.

Game time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -5