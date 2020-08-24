SI.com
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Another Threat At 3-Point Line

Shandel Richardson

When the postseason began, the Indiana Pacers knew they had to prepare for forward Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro at the 3-point line.

Through three games, another Heat sharpshooter has emerged. Guard Goran Dragic is 11 of 23 from the arc as the Heat attempt to complete the sweep Monday in Orlando.

"I remember our first playoff series against Charlotte together(in 2016)," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Their game plan was to go under on him, a lot of their pick and rolls. I remember in both games 1 and 2, he hit 3s off the dribble that really created separation in both of those games. Since then, he's worked diligently ... putting in the time to become a great 3-point shooter off the catch, not just off the dribble."

Dragic is averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in the series. In a year that began with him willingly accepting a reserve role just two seasons after being an All-Star, he's returned to the starting lineup in place of rookie Kendrick Nunn. Not only has he improved as a scorer, he's also become a stronger leader after picking up tips from veteran Udonis Haslem and Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

"I just think he's gotten a lot more comfortable with his stature, not only in the league but with this organization and as a winning player in this league," Spoelstra said. "I've been able to see this first-hand ... On many of his teams in the NBA and early on with us, he was the leader by example. He's gotten much more comfortable in our culture."

The next step is what the Heat plan to do with Dragic once his contract expires after the season. He has long said he wants to end his career in Miami. Wade provided an endorsement for Dragic in a recent Twitter post. 

