Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Will Miss Sunday's Game Against New York Knicks

After taking a step forward with Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat had another setback.

On Saturday, the team announced guard Goran Dragic will not play Sunday against the New York Knicks because of a sprained ankle. Dragic sustained the injury versus the Wizards.

“It happened on defense," Dragic said. "I was trying to contain Westbrook and I just twisted my ankle. It’s swelled up. It hurts right now. I don’t know how bad it is."

The injury comes when Dragic was inserted in the starting lineup in place of second-year guard Tyler Herro. Dragic finished with nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

The Heat, who are already without guard Avery Bradley for at least three weeks because of a calf strain, are thin in the backcourt. They will likely turn to guard Kendrick Nunn, who had a team-high 25 points against the Wizards. Last year Nunn finished second to Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year voting.

“It is tough," Nunn said of staying ready. "We are professionals. It is our job to do that. I am built to do that. Whether it is starting, coming off the bench, DNP’s or whatever. Whatever minutes I get, I will always be ready for.”

“I think I have given them some trust to be able to trust me, to call on me whenever. I will produce. I believe the coaches trust me.”

