Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Dishes On How This Team Differs From Year's Past

Despite an All-Star appearance in 2018, guard Goran Dragic is arguably enjoying his best season with the Miami Heat.

Dragic, who has helped the Heat reach the Eastern Conference finals, recently spoke with SI.com writer Rohan Nadkarni to discuss how this season compares with his previous years in Miami.

“We have a superstar in Jimmy [Butler], an All-Star in Bam [Adebayo], veterans who’ve been in playoff fights, and young guys who aren’t scared. It’s just the right mix of players,” Dragic says, comparing his current Miami squad to his previous ones. “It’s a great mix, and I cannot forget about [coach Erik Spoelstra. He is the best coach in the league.”

Dragic said his relationship with Spoelstra helped him handle being relegated to the bench at the beginning of this season. Spoelstra felt it was best for Dragic to serve as the leader of the second unit. Dragic put up numbers worthy of Sixth Man of the Year consideration before returning to the starting lineup during the NBA restart in July.

“It doesn’t matter what the topic is: He’s going to tell you the truth straight to your face,” Dragic says of his coach. “He’s going to be diligent. He’s going to do it with passion. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but I know if it’s coming from Spo, he’s going to be honest. You can accept it.”

