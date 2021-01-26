COVID-19 Outbreak Has Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Playing More Minutes Than Anticipated

Because of absences, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has played at least 30 minutes in the last six games

The Miami Heat initially planned to monitor veteran point guard Goran Dragic's minutes this season.

The idea was so he'd be healthy and fresh for the postseason, especially after he missed the final five games of the NBA Finals last year because of injury. But lately Dragic has had to shoulder more of the load, with the Heat losing several players recently because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dragic has played at least 30 minutes in the last six games, something coach Erik Spoelstra expects to decline once the team is whole again.

"This is where we are right now," Spoelstra said. "It will get better. When that time is, I don't know. We'll have more reinforcements on the way. Right now, he just wants to help our team. He's laying it all out there. He's playing a few more minutes than we would typically play him right now. But he can handle it. He's in great shape. He's a competitor. It's early on in the season. Goran is awesome. He'll adjust and make whatever role work."

Dragic had 21 points in a season-high 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He said he is fine upping his usage until guards Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler return. Both are expected back at some point this week.

"I'm fine with it either way," Dragic said. "I told [Spoelstra], I'm here for him, this team. Whatever he decides. It's a unique situation. There's a lot of players out. I knew I was going to have to play a lot of minutes. It takes a toll on your body. I'm just doing my job. As soon as we get those guys back, we're going to get back to normality with those rotations."

