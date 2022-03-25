Skip to main content

Goran Dragic Wasn't Surprised By Miami Heat's Sideline Dust-Up Wednesday

The former Heat guard says it was common during his tenure

Goran Dragic's days as a Miami Heat player are long gone. 

His tenure ended when he was traded last offseason for Kyle Lowry but Dragic is still familiar with the organization to assess the Heat's timeout-blowup between Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra. 

“That’s normal," Dragic told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I was here for seven years. This is how we operated here.”

To recap, the incident began with Haslem and Butler having words on the bench during a timeout. It escalated when Haslem told Butler, "I'll kick your ass." 

Eventually, Spoelstra got involved, siding with Haslem and yelling at Butler. Spoelstra even threw his clipboard. The NBA Twitter world blew up, with most questioning if things were falling apart. In reality, it wasn't the first time it happened and probably not the last. 

“I know how it can probably look to the outside, but as I’ve mentioned before, that is more our language than playing without passion or toughness," Spoelstra said. "Everything that happened in that huddle, from then on when we cut the 19-point lead, that’s way more to our personality.”

The Heat return to action Friday against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena. 

