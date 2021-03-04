Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Expects to be Refreshed For Second Half of Season

The season began with the Miami Heat planning to rest guard Goran Dragic much as possible.

The idea hatched after Dragic missed most of last year's NBA Finals because of a foot injury. At the midseason point, Dragic feels he should be well rested for the second half.

It helped Dragic, who is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 assists and three rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field, was sidelined by an ankle injury for almost three weeks.

“If I’m honest,” Dragic said after Thursday's morning shootaround in preparation for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “I already had a break. I was hurt for two or three weeks. I was at home, getting treatment to get back. I was not with the team, so basically that was my break.”

The Heat have no representatives in this weekend's All-Star festivities. Center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler were both bypassed. Also, Tyler Herro and rookie Precious Achiuwa were selected to the Rising Stars Challenge but the game will not be played for COVID-19 reasons.

So the Heat will welcome the added break.

“But I do feel like that the team needs it to try to recharge our batteries,” Dragic said. “I’m going to stay in Miami, and every day try to go to the gym, if that’s going to be possible, and try to do some work.”

