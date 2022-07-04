Skip to main content

No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

Former Heat guard signs a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls

During his time with the Miami Heat, guard Goran Dragic was one of the most beloved players in franchise history. 

On Monday, the fan favorite signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. It is Dragic's third team in two seasons since he was traded to the Toronto Raptors last summer in the Kyle Lowry deal. He spent this season with the Brooklyn Nets. 

It was just two years ago when Dragic was playing a key role in helping the Heat make the 2020 NBA Finals. They lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando during the bubble season. 

Dragic had his lone All-Star season with the Heat in 2018 but has struggled the past two years. He missed most of his only season with the Raptors and only played 16 games with the Nets this season. 

Many fans felt the Heat should have stayed with Dragic instead trading for Lowry. Dragic should be a welcome addition in Chicago, with the Bulls searching for veteran leadership to help their core of young talent. 

