Report: Miami Heat Could Target Harrison Barnes If Other Deals Fall Through

Heat searching for backup plans should they fail to sign Kevin Durant

With rumors swirling that Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destination is the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat have been forced to broaden their scope for potential power forwards.

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings is the latest addition to the list. After P.J. Tucker's departure earlier this month, the Heat are now scrambling for a replacement.

“If the Heat doesn’t get Durant, deals for Phoenix’s Jae Crowder or perhaps Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes would become options,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Caleb Martin is the leading candidate among players already on the roster. Other options, although unlikely, include first-round pick Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith.

Jovic needs more time to develop while Highsmith has never been a rotation player in his career.

As for Barnes, adding him into the mix will give the Heat an additional scoring option. In his career, he is averaging 14 points on 45 percent shooting.

The Heat's hope is they are able to land Durant. Heat general manager Andy Elisburg and Brooklyn executive Sean Marks reportedly dined together in Las Vegas while scouting the summer league.

While Durant is the prize catch, Barnes could serve as a decent consolation gift.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson