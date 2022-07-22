Miami Heat Have Reportedly Made No Progress on Kevin Durant And Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

The Miami Heat came into the offseason with hope of signing big-name players but their luck hasn’t been so good.

Trade talks involving Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell have simmered according to ESPN's Zach Low.

“[Tyler Herro] has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next," Lowe wrote. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, sources say, but they are still trying and can never be counted out.”

Recently, it has been reported Durant is more interested in joining the Phoenix Suns with Chris Paul and Devin Booker while mutual interest is growing between Mitchell and the New York Knicks.

Obviously, the Heat would rather have Durant over Mitchell, considering his scoring abilities and three-point shooting. The Durant talks have slowed because the Nets reportedly want Heat center Bam Adebayo in the deal.

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson