Skip to main content

Miami Heat Have Reportedly Made No Progress on Kevin Durant And Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

Heat still waiting to make a move during NBA free agency
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat came into the offseason with hope of signing big-name players but their luck hasn’t been so good. 

Trade talks involving Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell have simmered according to ESPN's Zach Low

“[Tyler Herro] has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next," Lowe wrote. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, sources say, but they are still trying and can never be counted out.”

Recently, it has been reported Durant is more interested in joining the Phoenix Suns with Chris Paul and Devin Booker while mutual interest is growing between Mitchell and the New York Knicks.

Obviously, the Heat would rather have Durant over Mitchell, considering his scoring abilities and three-point shooting. The Durant talks have slowed because the Nets reportedly want Heat center Bam Adebayo in the deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler An NFL Receiver?

By Cory Nelson22 hours ago
USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Trade Speculation: `It Is What It Is'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 21, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18725171_168389536_lowres
News

Golden State's Steph Curry Throws Shade at Miami Heat Fans During ESPYs

By Cory NelsonJul 21, 2022 10:55 AM EDT
USATSI_18391603_168389536_lowres
News

Bill Simmons Suggests Miami Heat Would Trade Jimmy Butler For Anthony Davis

By Cory NelsonJul 20, 2022 4:05 PM EDT
USATSI_18372781_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus Has No Time For Complacency After Breakout Year

By Shandel RichardsonJul 20, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Explains How Time With Miami Heat Changed His Mindset

By Cory NelsonJul 20, 2022 12:18 PM EDT
USATSI_18374252_168389536_lowres
News

Max Strus Says Miami Heat Are Confident In Current Roster

By Shandel RichardsonJul 20, 2022 11:47 AM EDT
USATSI_18374247_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Max Strus Says He Is Paying Attention To Kevin Durant Situation From Afar

By Shandel RichardsonJul 19, 2022 7:00 PM EDT