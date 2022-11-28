Miami Heat Have Won Three Straight After 106-98 Victory Against Atlanta Hawks

Heat win again behind another big game from Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has dealt with critics most of this season because of his inconsistencies.

Adebayo is starting to prove the doubters wrong. He had 32 points and eight rebounds in the Heat's 106-98 victory Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat have now won three straight games. The next two games are against the Boston Celtics, who defeated the Heat in last year's Eastern Conference finals.

Adebayo was coming off a 38-point, 12-rebound performance Friday against the Washington Wizards. He followed it with yet another strong effort. Adebayo's night was enough to overshadow impressive games from Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro.

Martin finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Herro had a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Last year Herro won the league's Sixth Man of the Year because of scoring but is becoming a more well-rounded player.

The Heat, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference entering last year's postseason, appear they are finally starting to get it together after being slowed by injuries.

