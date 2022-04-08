Skip to main content

Writer Makes A Case Against Tyler Herro For Sixth Man Of The Year

The Athletic's John Hollinger says Kevin Love is more deserving than Herro

Most NBA analysts have labeled Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro as the frontrunner for the league's Sixth Man of The Year Award. 

One writer, however, has made a compelling case against Herro. The Athletic's John Hollinger recently said Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is more deserving

Hollinger said Herro is in a better positioning to put up higher numbers but Love has been the most impactful reserve player.  

“I don’t mean to dump on Herro – he’s having a good year," Hollinger wrote. "The Heat are really good! But this award isn’t reserved for the backup guard who jacks the most shots, despite what recent history may indicate. The voting mindset for this award has become increasingly weird over the past several years and it’s long past time to inject some rationality. Love should be a fairly obvious pick here, and I find it really odd that he doesn’t seem to be.”

Herro is averaging 32 minutes, which gives him plenty time to put up solid numbers. Love is playing just 22.6 minutes a game. While the argument is interesting, it's kind of hard to go against Herro considering he is doing it for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

All signs still point toward Herro winning the award, but Hollinger does raise an argument that is worth listening to. 

