Miami Heat Hoping To Make Adjustments On Jayson Tatum For Friday's Rematch

Tatum scores 49 points in the Boston Celtics' victory against Heat

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum entered Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat as the frontrunner for the MVP award.

He showed every bit why.

Tatum scored 49 points in the Celtics' victory, snapping the Heat's three-game winning streak.

"I thought he was too comfortable," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "A lot of his threes were just standstill threes, which are easy shots for good players."

Tatum made 15 of 25 from the field, including eight 3-pointers. The Heat say they need to make adjustments before Friday's rematch at TD Garden. The Celtics have won three straight against the Heat, dating to last year's Eastern Conference finals.

"I think we need to try to make him a little bit more uncomfortable, get into him a little bit more," Herro said. "It's never easy when we're playing the best team in the league. We just got to continue to get better and make adjustments for Friday."

