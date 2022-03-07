Houston Rockets at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -14.5

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 120-110 win in Houston on 12/31 and has now won three straight against the Rockets. With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The Heat are 36-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 22-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Rockets, Usman Garuba (wrist) and John Wall are out. Dennis Schroder (ankle) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

F Eric Gordon

F Jae’Sean Tate

C Christian Wood

G Jalen Green

G Alperen Sengun

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on playing shorthanded: "We've been doing that the whole season. This isn't like it's been two games. I missed six weeks and we're still winning and I come back and we're still the No. 1 seed. Jimmy goes out and we're still winning. PJ goes out and we're still winning. Kyle goes out and we're still winning. It just shows the level of commitment that all of us have to this team."

