Idle Time Should Prove Beneficial as Miami Heat Attempt to Overcome 3-1 Deficit

A two-day break between the NBA Finals comes at the ideal time for Miami center Bam Adebayo and guard Goran Dragic.

Ihe idle period should give both an extra day to heal from injuries that have caused them to miss games during the series. Adebayo returned for Tuesday's Game 2 after missing two games because of a neck strain. Dragic, who is still recovering from a torn plantar fascia, has missed the last three games.

"I feel like collectively we all need two days off," Adebayo said. "It's not just me. It's not just Goran. But we all need a couple days just to readjust, realign, get some fresh air and get back to the drawing board.

Adebayo said he still isn't 100 percent. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss.

"I was happy for him. I think the entire team and organization was happy for him, too," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "He does so many things for us, another guy that can handle the ball and score the ball, defend, rebound, all that good stuff. As we get him back into it and he watches the film with everybody else, he's going to see how he can really, really put him imprint on the game. I'm excited to have him back."

The Heat are attempting to become the 14th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in a postseason series.

"Our backs are against the wall," Adebayo said. "It's not like it's never been done before. We still got hope. We still going to fight to the end, start to finish."

