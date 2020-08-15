SI.com
Miami Heat Embracing For `Different' Playoff Atmosphere

Shandel Richardson

The feeling of playing in the NBA bubble in Orlando has been different for the Miami Heat.

But when the playoffs begin against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, one thing will remain the same.

Competition.

"The world is different so, obviously, things feel a little bit different," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the experience. "But in terms of competition and gearing up knowing that it's going to be a different level, our guys are feeling that. They're excited about this opportunity."

With all the games being played at one site, there is no homecourt advantage. Neither team also has to deal with travel. The Heat won the season series 3-1 and this is the fourth time the Pacers and Heat have met in the postseason since 2012. The Heat won the previous three, with all of the victories coming during the Big Three era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The rivalry continued earlier this season when Heat forward Jimmy Butler got into a verbal altercation with the Pacers' T.J. Warren during their game in January. So both teams are ready for the newness. 

"It's different," guard Goran Dragic said. "The whole season has been different than the past two seasons. We just go with the bubble now with no fans. At the end of the day, we know that it's playoff time. We got to be ready. It's going to be a really intense matchup with Indiana. We can't wait to start these games."

