More Aggression Leads To More Production From The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson looked every bit of a player who was participating in his first playoff game in the series opener against the Indiana Pacers.

After struggling in Game 1, Robinson was able to settle down and scored a team-high 24 points to help the Heat grab a 2-0 lead in the series.

"I kind of felt like I was just going through the motions in Game 1," Robinson said. "Wasn't as aggressive as I should've been. Just felt better rhythm in this one for whatever reason, but that can't be the case for me. I got to kind of assert myself and not just have the game necessarily come to me but be more aggressive. I thought that was big and then obviously you see some go in early, the hoop starts to look a little bigger. That's just basketball."

The Heat have made an effort to encourage Robinson to be more aggressive. After the slow start to his postseason career, the coaching staff went out of its way to get him more involved. Robinson, who holds the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season, was 7 of 8 from the arc.

"After Game 1, we sat down and just talked adjustments, things I needed to do from a personal standpoint," Robinson said. "There's a couple assistants that I joke around with and they basically told me I wasn't there in Game 1."

Game 3 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich