Miami Heat Grabs 2-0 Series Lead Against Indiana Pacers Behind Duncan Robinson's 24 points

Shandel Richardson

A year ago, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was just trying to prove himself as an NBA player.

He was on a two-way contract and splitting time between Miami and Sioux Falls, S.D., the franchise's G League affiliate.

On Thursday, he proved he was deserving of the opportunity after being an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018. He scored 24 points on 7 of 8 3-pointers in the Heat's 109-100 victory against the Indiana Pacers Thursday in Orlando. The Heat lead the series 2-0 in the first round of Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson, who set the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers made, also finished with two rebounds and two assists in just 25 minutes. He rebounded after scoring just six points on 2 of 8 shooting in the first game of the series. 

Robinson led five players in double-figures. Guard Goran Dragic, who was making his second consecutive postseason start in place of rookie Kendrick Nunn, finished with 20 points and six assists. Forward Jimmy Butler had 18 points while Tyler Herro ended with 15 and forward Jae Crowder scored 10.

It was the second straight strong game from the rookie Herro, who scored 15 points in his playoff debut in Tuesday's Game 1 victory. The Heat extended their lead in the series despite an off day from center Bam Adebayo, the team's second All-Star behind Butler. Adebayo. He ended with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.  

Game 3 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

