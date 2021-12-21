Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    The Miami Heat play host to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday at FTX Arena

    Game time: 7 p.m., ET

    Where: Amway Center

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Pacers -5.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the two games, 1-1, with both games in Indiana. The Heat are 52-70 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games. In his last four starts, Gabe Vincent is averaging 17.8 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 42.4% from downtown ... P.J. Brown is shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range this season ... Guard Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 20 consecutive games, marking the ninth time he has recorded a 20-game streak ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. 

    PROJECTED STARTERS

    HEAT

    G Gabe Vincent

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    PACERS

    F Caris LeVert

    F Domontas Sabonis

    C Myles Turner

    G Chris Duarte

    G Malcolm Brogdon

    QUOTABLE

    Heat guard Gabe Vincent: “I’m still trying to figure out what’s what. We have guys out. We need guys being more aggressive scoring the ball. When we have everyone healthy, my role might be to get others involved. So it might change day to day, but just continue to be versatile.”

