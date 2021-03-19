Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season, with the second one this Sunday. Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The Heat are 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games. The Heat are only allowing opponents to shoot 44.1 percent from the field while also holding opponents to just 39.9 points in the paint, both the lowest in the NBA. Miami is also ranked second in opponent field goals made per game (38.3), third in points allowed (106.8), third in defensive rating (108.2) and fourth in opponent fast break points (10.4) ... For the Heat, Avery Bradley (calf) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Trevor Ariza (protocol) is out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

PACERS

G Caris LeVert

G Malcolm Brogdon

C Myles Turner

F Domontas Sabonis

F Justin Holiday

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the improved defense: “It has been for couple of months of just trying to build the necessary habits to be able to defend. There is no easy way to defend night in and night out. The group is really committed to these multiple efforts and that activity. We are at our best when we are flying around and getting deflections and making some plays.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com