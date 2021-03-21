Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat, who have lost two straight games, play host to the Indiana Pacers Sunday

Game time: 1 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season, after just playing Indiana this past Friday. Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The Heat are 50-68 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 11-47 in road games ... Heat forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 138 three-point field goals this season, the sixth most in the NBA ... Forward Jimmy Butler has shot at least 50 percent from the field in eight-straight games For the Heat, Avery Bradley (calf) and Udonis Haslem (health protocol) are out. Guard Goran Dragic (back) and forward Andre Iguodala (hip) are questionable and guard Gabe Vince (knee) is probable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

PACERS

G Caris LeVert

G Malcolm Brogdon

C Myles Turner

F Domontas Sabonis

F Justin Holiday

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on playing the Pacers for a second time in three days: “That second game, you have time to make adjustments. You really look at the film and you’re able to see where you went wrong and what you can improve on game-to-game, kind of like a playoff series. [Sunday] will be much different on our end as far as the energy and the focus.”

