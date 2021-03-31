Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

After snapping a six-game losing streak against the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers Wednesday in Indianapolis

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Indiana won both of the previous contests. Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The Heat are 50-69 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 11-47 in road games. ... Guard Goran Dragic has posted 23 20-point games off the bench in his Heat career, the most in franchise history ... Forward Trevor Ariza has totaled a +31 plus/minus over his last two games ... For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (health protocol), KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Victor Oladipo (head cold) are out. Guard Kendrick Nunn (ankle) is questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable ... . The Pacers are shooting a combined 38.8 percent from 3-point range over the last six games. On the defensive end over the same stretch, the Pacers have held opponents to 111 or fewer points in all four wins and have recorded 46 blocks over the last six games overall.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

PACERS

G Malcolm Brogdon

G Carls LeVert

C Myles Turner

F Justin Holiday

F Domantas Sabonis

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson on snapping the six-game losing streak Monday against the New York Knicks: It's a great feeling anytime you drop any in a row, let alone six in a row. We were struggling ,so it's certainly nice to just get this one.”

