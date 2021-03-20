Miami Heat Not Panicking After Latest Lost

The Miami Heat have already seen the worst this season.

So don't expect them to worry after losing their second straight game. On Friday, they fell 137-110 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the loss, the Heat know they have had tougher times this season.

“In the beginning of the season, we were at the bottom of the East and we went to the fourth seed," center Bam Adebayo said. "We lost two games, we are okay. We are going to figure it out. No need to worry.”

It was the Heat's first time losing consecutive games in nearly a month. Adebayo led the team with 20 points while Jimmy Butler added 17 points.

“We weren’t as active or disruptive as we normally are," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They were running it down our throats in the first half, so we weren’t even able to get our defense set. We weren’t able to adjust accordingly and they made us pay. T.J. McConnell was the player of the game. I didn’t see his stat line, but if you counted loose balls and deflections, that was definitely a triple-double.”

The Heat return to action Sunday to face the Pacers again.

“We’re going to come in tomorrow and learn from it," Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. "Unique opportunity that we have them at home here again. If we don’t learn from our mistakes in this one, then we’re foolish. Like you said, we have a tough stretch coming up. Obviously we’ve dropped the last two in pretty disappointing fashion, but we have to just keep pushing.”

