Video: An inside look at the Miami Heat's practice in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are just hours from their scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings in Orlando. It will be their first game in more than four months. 

eriej
eriej

Youth have an advantage with technology to study and have a better understanding of the level of skill of the people playing professionally than we had. We knew they were good but if you couldn't afford to go to camps or see the next level player up close it is sometimes difficult to grasp how good they really are.

Video: Duncan Robinson on Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn getting acclimated

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn rejoin the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

eriej

Miami Heat set to play their first scrimmage of the NBA restart

With Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo returning, the Miami Heat ready for Wednesday's scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra keeping the mood light during practices

The practice court has been the Miami Heat's escape from the COVID-19 pandemic

Shandel Richardson

eriej

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson now in mentor role after breakout season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has been a mentor to G League prospect Gabe Vincent during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Wins have allowed Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to overlook shooting struggles

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is shooting just 24 percent from the 3-point line

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat top reserve Goran Dragic `ready to roll'

Even at 34, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic going full speed during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discusses casual attire in Orlando

NBA coaches around the league ditching the suits in favor of polo shirts for games in the NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Meyers Leonard endorses Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo for Most Improved Player

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard makes the case for Bam Adebayo as the league's most improved player

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent plans to make the most of opportunity

NBA bubble is giving Miami Heat two-way player Gabe Vincent a chance to gain experience

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade clarifies tweet that appeared to show support of Nick Cannon's comments that were deemed racist

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade deletes a tweet that some felt showed he backed Nick Cannon's views on the Jewish, Europeans and whites

Shandel Richardson

Cindy B. Williams