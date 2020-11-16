Miami Heat Could Focus Their Draft Intentions on Washington's Isaiah Stewart

With less than two days before the NBA draft, the Miami Heat are deciding between adding a point guard or power forward.

They have been linked with several players, including Vernon Carey, Precious Achiuwa and Jalen Smith. According to SI.com writer Jeremy Woo, the Heat could use the No. 20 selection on Washington center Isaiah Stewart. Last year he averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Heat have been searching for a complement to center Bam Adebayo, who is coming off a breakthrough season.

“Stewart checks all the key boxes for Miami, as a tough, bruising, defensive-minded big who would be a long-term philosophical match with the Heat program," Woo wrote He’s made strides as a jump shooter and is viewed by some scouts as one of the safer bets in the drafts, particularly among the available bigs.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

