Heat's Jae Crowder feeling right at home in Miami

It has taken Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder about a month to appreciate his new surroundings.

Crowder recently took to social-media to express his content playing in South Florida since being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies last month.

"CHECK THE DATE," Crowder posteds on Twitter ".... MIAMI THIS FEELS SO RIGHT. IM THANKFUL YOU GUYS HAVE WELCOMED ME WITH OPEN ARMS.!"

Crowder was involved in the six-player trade that sent him, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill to Miami in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Crowder has had the biggest impact, averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

"LETS KEEP WORKING TO BRING THE 4TH Trophy BACK TO WHERE IT BELONGS.! -99," Crowder continued on Twitter.

Crowder will become a free agent this summer, so he faces the possibility of a short stay in Miami. He's made it clear he wants to remain in the organization for long as possible. He has already developed strong friendships Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. It depends if the Heat want to free salary cap space in order to be a major player in free agency in 2021. The class includes Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Paul George (Clippers).

Crowder missed Sunday's victory against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a concussion during a collision with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. After a couple days in the league's concussion protocol, he is expected to play Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

