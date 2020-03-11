InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Jae Crowder feeling right at home in Miami

Shandel Richardson

It has taken Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder about a month to appreciate his new surroundings.

Crowder recently took to social-media to express his content playing in South Florida since being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies last month.

"CHECK THE DATE," Crowder posteds on Twitter ".... MIAMI THIS FEELS SO RIGHT. IM THANKFUL YOU GUYS HAVE WELCOMED ME WITH OPEN ARMS.!"

Crowder was involved in the six-player trade that sent him, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill to Miami in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Crowder has had the biggest impact, averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

"LETS KEEP WORKING TO BRING THE 4TH Trophy BACK TO WHERE IT BELONGS.! -99," Crowder continued on Twitter.

Crowder will become a free agent this summer, so he faces the possibility of a short stay in Miami. He's made it clear he wants to remain in the organization for long as possible. He has already developed strong friendships Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. It depends if the Heat want to free salary cap space in order to be a major player in free agency in 2021. The class includes Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Paul George (Clippers).

Crowder missed Sunday's victory against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a concussion during a collision with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. After a couple days in the league's concussion protocol, he is expected to play Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro moving closer to a return

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has missed the past 15 games because of a foot injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat closing in on securing postseason berth

The Miami Heat could know their playoff fate in the next two days

Shandel Richardson

NBA among leagues to restrict media access because of Coronavirus

The NBA, MLS, MLB and NHL will limit pregame and post-game media availability due to threat of Coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

A healthy Jae Crowder expected back for Wednesday's game against Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder likely to make return after one-game absence because of concussion

Shandel Richardson

Bam Adebayo finishes with another double-double in Heat's 100-89 victory against the Wizards

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has 27 points and 14 rebounds in win at Washington

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards preview

The Miami Heat conclude their two-game road trip Sunday against the Washington Wizards

Shandel Richardson

Breaking franchise record a bittersweet moment for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson breaks the franchise's single-season 3-point record in loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Shandel Richardson

Road issues resurface in Miami Heat's 110-104 loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat winning streak ends at four games after falling 110-104 to New Orleans Pelicans

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Miami Heat go for their fifth straight victory Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans

Shandel Richardson