Miami Heat Reportedly Have Interest In Jae Crowder And T.J. Warren

The Miami Heat’s offseason continues to remain interesting as they are reportedly now considering trading for Jae Crowder or signing T.J. Warren.

While their hope for signing Kevin Durant is slowly dissipating, the Heat have set their eyes on other players as they hope to continue to improve their roster and remain contenders heading into the 2022-2023 season. Citing an NBA source, the Sun Sentinel reported the Heat have interest in Crowder and Warren.

Crowder played for the Heat during the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and 0.5 blocks. He was a key piece of their rotation and was fundamental for their run to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Warren is recovering from a left foot injury this season. He's averaging 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and 0.5 blocks in his career. Adding him to the Heat’s roster might be somewhat risky, considering he and Jimmy Butler have a tense history. The two have had a budding rivalry since 2020.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson