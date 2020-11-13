SI.com
Maryland's Jalen Smith Brings Versatility at the Power Forward Spot

Shandel Richardson

Former Maryland forward Jalen Smith has already drawn comparisons to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo because of their versatility. 

They also have the same tendency of being defensive players first. Smith is on the list of potential players the Heat could select at No. 20 in Wednesday's NBA draft. 

“Every NBA team has an offensive scorer and great talents but not many teams have a defensive impact,” Smith said. “I feel as though, with my size and athleticism and being able to do what most bigs can’t do, I’ll have a great impact on the defense.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore and earned third-team All-American honors. The Heat could use a complementary big man behind Adebayo. Both players have the ability to score and facilitate from the perimeter.  

“I’m highly confident just being able to come into the league and have an immediate impact,” Smith said. “Obviously, it’s still a learning process. I’m going to learn from all the veterans and make sure that I’m taking in everything … Off the success I had in college, being an undersized big and being able to go against big bodies every night, I can withstand to hold my own at the next level.” 

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

