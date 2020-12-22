Was James Harden Ever a Good Fit for the Miami Heat?

A report in The Athletic claims Houston Rockets guard James Harden had verbal altercations with teammates recently in practice

The Miami Heat ended their pursuit of Houston Rockets guard James Harden earlier this week.

A recent report by The Athletic shows they may have made the right decision. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Harden had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice" over the weekend. Citing anonymous sources, the story also claims Harden threw a basketball at teammate Jae'Sean Tate following an argument.

The Heat have taken risks in the past on players with such behavior. Look no further than forward Jimmy Butler, who had several run-ins with teammates in Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia before arriving in Miami.

With the Heat, Butler has had few issues. Still, they have given him the green light to push teammates in practice and team huddles. In Butler, the Heat already have their brash leader. Not sure if there is enough room for Harden, who is growing more frustrated in Houston.

NUNN READY TO GO

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn refuses to worry about the groin injury that kept him out the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors. Nunn has every reason for concern after a series of setbacks knocked him out of the rotation during the NBA restart in Orlando.

He missed the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 and later was sent home from the bubble to tend a personal matter in Miami. Nunn says he will be ready for the opener Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

"My confidence level right now is probably the highest it’s ever been," Nunn said. "I know the year that I had last year but I know it’s work to do. I know I can go to another level and that’s what I’m striving on."

