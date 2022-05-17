Are The Miami Heat Being Disrespected? Jay Williams Thinks So

ESPN analyst says the Heat and Pat Riley don't get enough credit

There is a legitimate argument that Miami Heat could be one of the most disrespected teams in the league, possibly in all of sports.

ESPN analyst drove home the point Tuesday morning on the show "KJM." He said the Heat don't get enough credit.

“The Miami Heat are the most disrespected franchise in the series right now,” said Jay Williams on the show. “Shame on the media, shame on me. All we've been talking about over the last several weeks is the 76ers. I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and said, `You guys are talking about James Harden again. (Monday), it was about Luka Doncic how he was similar to Magic Johnson ... There's Patrick Beverley talking about (Chris Paul). Or we're talking about Jayson Tatum ... Nobody is talking about the Heat."

Williams went on to praise Heat team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra. He said both deserve more respect.

"Here's where it's messed up: Pat Riley is considered one of the top 10 greatest coaches in NBA history," Williams said. "He is one of the best, if not the best executive in basketball now, maybe in all sports."

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College.