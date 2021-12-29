Miami Heat Awaiting Update on Jimmy Butler's Ankle Injury

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler served as the closer in Tuesday's victory against the Washington Wizards.

He finished with 25 points, a career-high 15 assists and eight rebounds, with most of the damage coming in the fourth quarter when the Heat were on the verge of blowing a 28-point second-half lead.

It did, however, come at somewhat of a price. Butler rolled an ankle late in the fourth quarter. He recently just returned after missing games because of a bruised tail bone.

"Jimmy made some big-time plays," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I don’t have an update on him with his ankle right now.”

The Heat play Wednesday at the San Antonio Spurs but insists he will be available.

“It’s alright,” Butler said. "I'll be alright."

Here's what else Butler had to say after Tuesday's victory:

On his offensive role:

“I feel like I play the same way even when those guys aren’t in the lineup. It does change a bit when Kyle’s there, kicking the ball to him a lot more. I’m always looking to get everybody involved. Making the right play, getting everyone else going. If the game calls for it, putting it in the basket a little bit.”

On his assists to the mid-post area:

“It’s huge. We don’t have to play that way. I think I’ve been getting in the way, so they kind of have to throw me the ball. They were playing just fine without playing in the mid-post when I was out. When Bam and Kyle get back, we play a little bit different depending on who we have on the floor. Everybody adjusts. Everybody is still happy for one another and enjoying everybody’s success like coach always says. So as long as we’re winning, I don’t think anyone has a problem with it.”

10 Gallery 10 Images

On Duncan Robinson:

“I feel like his main job is to shoot threes and not think about if you go 8-for-16 or 0-for-16. That’s the job. That’s what we want and need of him to do every single night. Be aggressive. It definitely helps whenever he sees the ball go in. He’s gaining more and more confidence. We want him to do the same thing tomorrow night.”

On taking charges:

“I play the same way. I didn’t take any charges today. I’m reaching, gambling or trying to block shots. We have guys that go out there and put their body on the line every single night. I truly do respect that. It’s the little things that nobody wants to do that makes and creates great pros. We really have some professional type guys.”

On protecting leads and closing out games:

“Honestly, we won. Yeah, I want to win by 20. But I’ll take a seven-point win as well. We can do a lot of things better. We can learn from wins and we can learn from losses. I’d much rather learn from wins.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com