Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler Fine With All-Star Snubs

As long as the wins keep piling, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are cool with missing the NBA All-Star Game

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo had no problem with not being selected to the NBA All-Star Game.

Both said they have more important things to worry about.

“I’m cool. I’m not the one to ask about going to All-Star," Butler said. "I wish Bam would have made it. As for me, I’m cool. No disappointment for me. Zero.”

Adebayo and Butler were both chosen for last year's event. Adebayo is arguably having the best year of his career while Butler has been sidelined most of the season because of COVID-19.

Still, they would rather focus on the team than individual success.

“We’re here to do a job," Adebayo said. "Bottom line. That’s kind of how we look at it at the end of the day. Keep pushing forward, one foot in front of the other. It’s just like what, rest his soul, Kobe Bean says, ‘one foot in front of the other’. We go through life with a smile and just enjoy. It was great to get this win. All-Star is behind us. We’re just going to keep worrying about stacking up these W’s.”