SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Jimmy Butler's 40 Points Leads Miami Heat To A 115-104 Victory Against The Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler eliminated any doubt he was a primary player.

On Monday, Butler scored a career playoff-high 40 points in the Heat's 115-104 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

"It doesn't tell us anything that we don't know already," Butler said. "... We can compete with anybody."

Butler shot 13 of 20 from the field and made 12 of 13 from the free throw line. The Heat also got 27 points from guard Goran Dragic and 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists from center Bam Adebayo. Butler was the first Heat player to score at least 40 points since LeBron James in 2014.

"For me, I do what my coaches need me to do and what my teammates need me to do," Butler said. "... I really like to get my teammates involved. I think we all did a great job of that."

The Heat held Bucks high-scoring forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning most valuable player, to 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Milwaukee guard Khris Middleton led the team with 28 points and center Brook Lopez added 24. 

The Bucks, who are the No. 1 seed in the East, have now lost three of their four meetings with the Heat this season. The only victory came earlier this month in the regular season during the NBA restart in Orlando. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Ben Heisler
Ben Heisler

Jimmy Butler is a bad bad man... Wishing he were still a Bull.

Eriedj
Eriedj

Butler’s close out performance was very impressive. Perfectly timed and executed to out the Bucks away at the end of the game.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Breaks Down Defending Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Slowing Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the many priorities for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ready To Go After Shoulder Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler says he's recovered from shoulder pain that limited him during the first round

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Bracing For The Challenge Of Slowing Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat have the tough task of defending Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On Defending Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down the challenges of stopping Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Make The Most Of Week-Long Layoff

After a week off, the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks Monday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Passing Of Former NBA Player Cliff Robinson

A Portland native, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra grew up watching former Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Job Security Has Never Been An Issue for Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra has had constant backing from team president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Undecided On If Team Will Participate In Potential Boycott

NBA players are contemplating a boycott in the wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Draws Praise From Around The League

Several NBA superstars show their support of the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

After A Day Of Uncertainty, The Miami Heat Can Go Back To Focusing On The Second Round

The NBA playoffs will resume, according to a report ESPN

Shandel Richardson