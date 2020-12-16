Confidence Among the Themes for the Heat During Preseason

The Miami Heat won't sneak up on teams after last year's surprise run to NBA Finals

The Miami Heat entered last season’s NBA playoffs as an underdog.

After making a surprise run to the Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat are far from a bunch that lacks confidence.

“I think it’s all about confidence,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “Guys are consistently gaining that each and every day from the work that they put, the film they are watching and just trying to model their game from people on this team.”

Butler said he along with forward Andre Iguodala and veteran team captain Udonis Haslem have helped build the confidence in younger players such as Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

“It’s great to have guys like (Iguodala) and UD, Bam and (Kelly Olynyk), a little of myself to model the way that you approach the game,” Butler said. “ Real professional like all business and just having that drive, that will to win. Guys have that confidence. They’re gaining more of that every day and that’s what we need from them.”

Butler is obviously aware the Heat won’t be able to sneak on teams after last year’s remarkable run. Still, he expects to be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

“I know with the group that we have that we can make this happen,” Butler said. “That’s it. That’s what I expect of myself, everybody else, the coaches, the organization, is to win.”

