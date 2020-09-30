Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "I Belong Here"

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never played basketball to be liked.

In fact, he has no problem being the villain. When Butler signed with the Heat last summer, he arrived with a reputation for having locker-room cancer tendencies. His issues in Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia often overshadowed team success.

"Everybody is going to have their own opinion," Butler said. "Nobody's in the locker room. Nobody's in the practices. It's all he said, she said. Nobody really knows what's going on ... I just take being the bad guy. I like it that way. It doesn't bother me. It's not like I'm reading everything that's on the Internet. I know who I am."

Butler said the Heat have embraced his direct attitude and method of leadership. The organization gave him full reign to call out teammates or question coaching. There were few issues throughout the season because it has created a positive work environment and put the Heat back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. They play the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday in Game 1 in Orlando.

For Butler, playing in Miami has been the perfect fit.

"I'm here now," Butler said. "I belong here. I've belonged here for a very long time. That's where I'm at. Here, me ruffling feathers or whatever you want to call it, it's OK here."

