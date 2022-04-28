Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Fined By The NBA For Gesture

League fines Butler $15,000 for gesture during Game 5 against the Hawks

Despite not playing in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler still managed to get fined by the NBA.

Butler was sidelined because of a knee injury, but the league caught him making an "obscene gesture" from the bench during the game. He was fined $15,000.

Here's the official statement from the league:

"Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.

The incident, which took place from the team’s bench area, occurred with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter in the Heat’s 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at FTX Arena."

Here's a look at the play:

The Heat, who are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, are awaiting their next opponent in the postseason. They will either play the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The Sixers hold a 3-2 lead against the Raptors in their series. Game 6 in Thursday night in Toronto.

The Heat won their series despite playing the past two games without starting point guard Kyle Lowry and Butler, an All-Star, sitting Tuesday's game.

