Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Reaching New Heights In The Playoffs

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler knew difficult circumstances entering Tuesday's Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat had lost two consecutive games and were playing without injured point guard Kyle Lowry.

Butler knew he had to up his game and he did by scoring 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists and basically controlled the game. This is what Butler does in big-game situations, never shying from the moment.

"More than anything, my teammates and coaches, this entire organization, really believe in the player that I’ve become over the years," Butler said. They allow me to be me here. They allow me to just hoop and not say too much. Good, bad and different, they rock with me. That’s the best feeling to have, especially right now in the playoffs. I think that’s the reason coach Pat brought me here. We are who we are.”

Butler, who is averaging 26.6, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the series, has the Heat one victory from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years. He said he changes nothing about his approach during the postseason.

"I do the same thing every night," Butler said. "Same thing every day. Kicking it with my boys, playing some spades, dominoes, too much coffee going on. Then come out here and compete. I think it’s a blessing to be able to play basketball every day. We go out there and have fun. It’s much more fun when we win.”

