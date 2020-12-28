News
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Doubtful For Tuesday's Game Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dealing with ankle injury
The Miami Heat will likely be without forward Jimmy Butler for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Butler is still dealing with ankle soreness after sustaining the injury in the first half of Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. He did not play the second half. 

Butler, the Heat's top player, is listed as doubtful on the injury report. 

“Each situation is different,” Spoelstra said. “Each player and each injury, you want to treat it with most intelligent response. I thought that was a no-brainer the other night. And then we’ll just see how his body responds with these days of treatment.”

The Heat play the Bucks on consecutive nights at AmericanAirlines Arena. Last year the Heat defeated the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

If Butler is unable to go, second-year guard Kendrick Nunn could replace him in the starting lineup. Last year Nunn started every game before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was named to the All-Rookie Team and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. 

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he is confident in the team's depth in Butler's absence. 

“It just takes the right circumstances,” Spoelstra said. “We are deep. Everybody has to stay ready. And it requires some sacrifice."

