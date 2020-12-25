Miami Heat Will Take Cautious Approach With Jimmy Butler's Ankle Injury

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler injured ankle in the first half of Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was a collective effort to keep All-Star Jimmy Butler from playing in the second half of Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler did not play the remainder of the Heat’s 111-98 victory because of an ankle injury. They were ahead by many as 23 before the Pelicans made things close. Andre Iguodala started in place of Butler in the second half. He finished with six points, seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.

"It was a group decision," Spoelstra said. "It just stiffened up."

The Heat, who evened their record at 1-1, made 16 of 37 3-pointers but had to withstand a strong Pelicans second-half rally. Duncan Robinson led the way with 23 points on seven 3-pointers while Goran Dragic added 18 points and center Bam Adebayo 17. Second-year forward Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 32 points while Brandon Ingram added 28.

The Heat return to action Tuesday when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on TNT. Last year the Heat defeated the Bucks, who were the No. 1 seed, in the second round of the playoffs. It is their first meeting against two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the game, Spoelstra hinted they will take a cautious approach with Butler.

“The smartest decision right now is to not force it,” Spoelstra said

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com