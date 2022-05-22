Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Expected Ready For Game 4

Butler did not play the second half of Game 3 because of a knee injury

The Miami Heat played the second half of Saturday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics without their best player but were still able to regain control of the series. 

Forward Jimmy Butler, who sustained a knee injury in the first half, will likely play in Monday's key Game 4 in Boston. 

“He didn’t have his normal explosive burst," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. He’s been able to manage this. The next two days will be really important. His competitiveness will overtake everything. At halftime, the trainers made the call for him not to play.”

Butler has been arguably the best player in the postseason. In his absence, the Heat held off the Celtics and now hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series in the Eastern Conference finals. 

The Heat were led by center Bam Adebayo, who had one of the best games of his career. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in 42 minutes. Adebayo was 15 of 22 from the field. 

"They beat us like we stole something in Game 2," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "So that woke a fire up in all of us."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 3 win. CLICK HERE.

Heat fall to Celtics in Game 2. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18325759_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 3 Victory

By Cory Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_18306374_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18285944_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Sounds Off on Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

By Jayden ArmantMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Struggling During Conference Finals

By Cory NelsonMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18305858_168389536_lowres
News

Losing P.J. Tucker Would Be A Big Blow To The Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 20, 2022
jimmy on game 2
News

Jimmy Butler: `I Have To Do A Better Job Of Getting Everybody Else Involved'

By Shandel RichardsonMay 20, 2022
spo after game 2
News

Should Duncan Robinson Be Re-Inserted into the Miami Heat’s Starting Lineup?

By Jayden ArmantMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18306035_168389536_lowres
News

Why The Miami Heat Lost To The Boston Celtics in Game 2

By Cory NelsonMay 20, 2022