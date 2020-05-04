Playing for the Miami Heat has been everything Jimmy Butler expected and more

Guard Jimmy Butler has yet to have a bad thing to say about the Miami Heat since joining the organization last July.

He continued to express his happiness in South Florida during a recent Instagram Live interview on the show, A Touch More. The program is hosted by U.S. Women's National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe and the WNBA's Sue Bird.

"I play for Miami. I'm happy," Butler said on the appearance. "I've just bonded with a lot of my teammates on all former teams, but this one, this organization is special."

Butler arrived in Miami with baggage that claimed he was a bad teammate and dealt with bouts of unhappiness at previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. He has since become the ideal teammate with the Heat. He hosted preseason workouts with rookie Tyler Herro last summer and led early-morning practice sessions during training camp.

The NBA season has been postponed since March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. With many of his teammates unable to get up shots during quarantine because they live in apartments, Butler brought all of them portable baskets.

Before the shutdown, the Heat were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference under Butler's leadership. He said the environment within the organization has made it easier to fit in.

"There isn't a better place to be, for me. Miami's it," Butler said. "We've got the right young guys. We've got the right vets."

