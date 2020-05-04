InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Playing for the Miami Heat has been everything Jimmy Butler expected and more

Shandel Richardson

Guard Jimmy Butler has yet to have a bad thing to say about the Miami Heat since joining the organization last July.

He continued to express his happiness in South Florida during a recent Instagram Live interview on the show, A Touch More. The program is hosted by U.S. Women's National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe and the WNBA's Sue Bird.

"I play for Miami. I'm happy," Butler said on the appearance. "I've just bonded with a lot of my teammates on all former teams, but this one, this organization is special."

Butler arrived in Miami with baggage that claimed he was a bad teammate and dealt with bouts of unhappiness at previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. He has since become the ideal teammate with the Heat. He hosted preseason workouts with rookie Tyler Herro last summer and led early-morning practice sessions during training camp.

The NBA season has been postponed since March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. With many of his teammates unable to get up shots during quarantine because they live in apartments, Butler brought all of them portable baskets.

Before the shutdown, the Heat were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference under Butler's leadership. He said the environment within the organization has made it easier to fit in.

"There isn't a better place to be, for me. Miami's it," Butler said. "We've got the right young guys. We've got the right vets."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat expect a smooth transition once practice facilities open

Miami Heat players feel it will be "like riding a bike" when season resumes

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and Aaron Gordon finally have conversation about dunk contest rift

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon discuss the slam dunk contest beef

Shandel Richardson

When the NBA lifts ban, the Miami Heat will be allowed in practice facility

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez says Miami Heat can return to practice facility once NBA allows it

Shandel Richardson

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo part of the big picture for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat have been linked with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo since the beginning of the season but is it realistic?

Shandel Richardson

ESPN analyst Paul Pierce says Miami Heat not a contender yet

After Miami Heat team president Pat Riley says they are close to competing for an NBA title, Paul Pierce has other thoughts

Shandel Richardson

LeBron James expresses his support for the NBA returning this season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James disputed a report that claimed league executives and agents want to cancel the remainder of the season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro feels injury derailed his Rookie of the Year chances

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro fell out of Rookie of the Year race after midseason foot injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem delivers pizza to thank hospital workers for their efforts during coronavirus outbreak

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem visits with workers at Memorial Hospital West

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat president Pat Riley sees team headed in right direction

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley content with the progress made this season

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2008, Erik Spoelstra replaced Pat Riley as head coach

It was 12 years ago Erik Spoelstra took over for Pat Riley as the Miami Heat's head coach

Shandel Richardson