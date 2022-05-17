Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Says Jimmy Butler Has More to Prove than Jayson Tatum

Smith said that the Heat star has a bigger chip on his shoulder.

The Eastern Conference Finals begin Tuesday with the Miami Heat facing off against the Boston Celtics. Analysts are starting to make their predictions regarding players and teams.

All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler have been the face of the Celtics and Heat throughout the postseason. The pressure is going to be on the stars, as they attempt to advance to the NBA Finals. When asked about which player has more to prove, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says it's Butler.

“Jimmy Butler’s 32, while Jayson Tatum’s about eight years younger,” Smith said. “When I look at Jayson Tatum, you’ve already been to like three or four Conference Finals, and you’re 24 years old. You got time on your side. Time’s running out on Jimmy Butler. You don’t get this many opportunities.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This may be hard for Heat fans to hear, but Smith is right about Butler’s age being a factor. Butler is reaching the later stage of his career, and it is unknown how many years of solid play he has left. The Heat have a golden opportunity to capitalize as a top-seeded team with Butler playing at this high level. Meanwhile, Tatum will have many years to compete for the Finals and be a star player.

However, while Smith may be right about the opportunities down the stretch, Tatum right now has more to prove than Butler. This will be Tatum’s third Eastern Finals appearance, and if he loses, he will be 0-3. 

Butler has already been to the Finals and has proven that he can lead a team. Tatum has had an impressive young career, but has not been able to go the distance despite the talent around him. 

And while Tatum will certainly have more opportunities, that doesn’t guarantee that he will make the big game. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18285944_168389536_lowres
News

Are The Miami Heat Being Disrespected? Jay Williams Thinks So

By Cory Nelson1 hour ago
USATSI_17992775_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18231731_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Sidelined For Game 1 Against Celtics

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18278291_168389536_lowres
News

What The Celtics Are Saying About Facing The Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17395091_168389536_lowres
News

Video of Stephen A. Smith Knocking Jimmy Butler Resurfaces

By Jayden ArmantMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18255504_168389536_lowres
News

Keys For The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

By Cory NelsonMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17992774_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Will Play The Boston Celtics In The Eastern Conference Finals

By Shandel RichardsonMay 15, 2022
USATSI_17542582_168389536_lowres
News

Trae Young Shows Respect To Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent

By Jayden ArmantMay 15, 2022