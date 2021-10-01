Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Beginning to Take Coffee Business Serious

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler isn't playing around when it comes to his coffee.

After selling cups of coffee as a joke during the NBA Bubble in Orlando in 2020, he officially launched his brand. According to CNBC's Jabari Young, he joined Shopify's creator program to boost his Bigface coffee brand.

It seems it's become Butler's second favorite passion behind basketball. He is just excited about coffee beans as he is shooting jumpers and playing tight defense.

“I wake up in the morning excited to train and go work out,” Butler told CNBC. “Then I want to hurry up and get home so I can practice my bartending."

Butler, who has made more than $144 million in his NBA career, said his latest venture is more than just about money. He truly enjoys new challenges.

“It’s not about that for me," Butler said. "I think basketball has been a great source of income for me and my family."

It appears Butler will making selling coffee his full-time career after his playing days are over. The experience has been that enjoyable for him because of the challenge.

“After my basketball career, and people are like ‘Man, what is Jimmy doing nowadays,’ you know where to find me,” Butler said. “I will be in my cafe behind the bar making coffee.”

