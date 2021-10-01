October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Beginning to Take Coffee Business Serious

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Beginning to Take Coffee Business Serious

Butler launches BigFace coffee brand
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Butler launches BigFace coffee brand

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler isn't playing around when it comes to his coffee. 

After selling cups of coffee as a joke during the NBA Bubble in Orlando in 2020, he officially launched his brand. According to CNBC's Jabari Young, he joined Shopify's creator program to boost his Bigface coffee brand.

It seems it's become Butler's second favorite passion behind basketball. He is just excited about coffee beans as he is shooting jumpers and playing tight defense.

“I wake up in the morning excited to train and go work out,” Butler told CNBC. “Then I want to hurry up and get home so I can practice my bartending."

Butler, who has made more than $144 million in his NBA career, said his latest venture is more than just about money. He truly enjoys new challenges. 

“It’s not about that for me," Butler said. "I think basketball has been a great source of income for me and my family."

It appears Butler will making selling coffee his full-time career after his playing days are over. The experience has been that enjoyable for him because of the challenge. 

“After my basketball career, and people are like ‘Man, what is Jimmy doing nowadays,’ you know where to find me,” Butler said. “I will be in my cafe behind the bar making coffee.”

The full CNBC article can be read here

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16171733_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Beginning to Take Coffee Business Serious

23 seconds ago
USATSI_16076996_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Dealing With the Weirdness of Udonis Haslem's Absence

15 hours ago
USATSI_16171852_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Heat's Tyler Herro Reveals `Welcome to the NBA Moment'

21 hours ago
USATSI_16439319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Acquisition of P.J. Tucker Shouldn't Be Underestimated

21 hours ago
USATSI_16171728_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ranks 15th on Top 150 Fantasy Players List

22 hours ago
USATSI_16097108_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Expect to Have No Vaccine Issues Among Players

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16840011_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat guard Goran Dragic wears No. 1 in Toronto Out of Respect for Kyle Lowry

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16171727_168389536_lowres
News

Continuing to Evolve Each Year is Goal for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Sep 29, 2021