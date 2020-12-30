Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Out Again Versus the Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will miss second straight game because of an ankle injury

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained last Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat face the Bucks in the second of consecutive, back-to-back games.

Butler was replaced in the starting lineup by forward Moe Harkless. In Butler's absence, forward Duncan Robinson moved to the backcourt.

The Heat are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Bucks Tuesday. They allowed an NBA record 29 3-pointers and dropped to 1-2 on the season. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Heat knocked off the No. 1 seeded Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here's a look at the vitals for tonight's game:

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Moe Harkless

F Meyers Leonard

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quotable:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – "It was pretty clear to everybody in the arena and anybody that was watching that game that they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level. It looked like they have been thinking about this game for 80 days.”

Bucks Mike Budenholzer – "Having everybody, twelve different guys make a three, all capable of stepping up and making shots, that’s how we want to be built. You’re not going to get everyone making those shots if you’re not playing unselfishly.”

