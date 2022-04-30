What The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Had To Say About Joel Embiid Injury

Butler said he felt for the Sixers' All-Star big man

Count Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler among those who were disappointed by the injury to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Heat at FTX Arena because of an orbital bone injury. He has been ruled out indefinitely.

Butler said the injury is unfortunate.

“I felt bad for my guy,” Butler said after Saturday's practice. “Obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league."

Butler spoke from a concerned standpoint while also saying he always wants to face best competition.

Obviously I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we wanted Jo," Butler said. "We wanted to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody.

“It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and he gets back very, very soon.”

The Sixers will still present a hefty challenge for the Heat. They have All-Star guard James Harden and budding star Tyrese Maxey.

Butler, who missed Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the previous round because is knee soreness, is expected back in the lineup.

