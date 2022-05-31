Can Jimmy Butler Lead The Miami Heat To A Title?

With the Miami Heat eliminated from the postseason, the questions have started to rise.

The most popular one is obvious: Can Jimmy Butler lead a team to a title? Despite one of the most dominant playoff performances in league history, Butler is still being questioned.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley said on ESPN's First Take that he isn't sure Butler is capable of taking the Heat to the next level.

“Initially I said yes but now it’s no,” Beverley said. "That’s no discredit to his game. I love Jimmy. He’s a two-way player. He plays both ends off the floor. I don’t think he can shoot the ball from the three good enough. He’s been the main catalyst. … When he was with Philly, he wasn’t the main guy there. Obviously, he spent a little time with the Timberwolves, but couldn’t get it done there. In Miami, couldn’t get it done there. With the Bulls, couldn’t get it done there. And this is young Jimmy, so I don’t know if older Jimmy can do that.”

Considering Butler has led the Heat to the NBA Finals and the conference finals in two of his three seasons in Miami, it's hard to criticize his value.

