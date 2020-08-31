SI.com
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ready To Go After Shoulder Injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says there are no lingering issues with the shoulder injury he sustained in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

Butler is ready to go entering Monday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It's not an issue," Butler said. "I'm good to go. I've been doing what I'm supposed to be doing to get it right. I'm still lifting. I'm still working on my game. I'm expecting to go out there and compete at a high level. Whether it hurts or not, that's what I'm going to do."

Butler strained his left shoulder in the first quarter of the Heat's series-clinching victory in Game 4. He did not play in the second quarter but returned in the second half. Butler only played 23 minutes.

The Heat were fortunate enough to close out the Pacers in four games and then had an extended break after the league canceled games last week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. It allowed Butler to have a week off to recover.

Butler and forward Jae Crowder made good use of the time off. Crowder was dealing with a swollen ankle but said he is recovered. Butler, in his first year with the Heat, is averaging a team-high 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and six assists. The Heat are in the second round for the first time since 2016.

Shandel Richardson