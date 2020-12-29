News
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Against Milwaukee Bucks Due to Ankle Injury

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed the news during pregame interviews. Butler was listed as doubtful on the injury report and has not practiced since sustaining ankle setback in the first half of last Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

“He is out tonight and we will treat him day-to-day," Spoelstra said. 

Butler could be replaced in the starting lineup by second-year guard Kendrick Nunn. Spoelstra said he was confident Nunn could serve as a solid replacement. A year ago, Nunn was a first-team All-Rookie selection. 

“Really comfortable,” Spoelstra said of his comfort level with Nunn. “We are deep. Everybody has to stay ready and it requires some sacrifice, particularly with what we’re trying to accomplish this year. You need really good players and Kendrick Nunn is a really good player. He’s got a great knack for scoring and putting the ball in the basket.” 

It marks the second straight year Butler has missed a game. Last year he missed the first three games due to the birth of his daughter. The Heat are playing the first of two games against the Bucks on consecutive nights. 

Last year they eliminated the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on their way to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

