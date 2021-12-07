Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Against Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena.

Butler continues to be bothered by a bruised tail bone that caused him to miss four games before he returned for Monday's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Butler, the team's leading scorer, played a quarter before aggravating the injury and never returning.

“He’s very sore,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I mean what was it, fifth play of the game? Drew contact and got shoved and landed on his tailbone. I don’t think it could have been a worse scenario for us to start the game. He had really been preparing this past week. It is a contact sport. It’s an unpredictable thing. Insult to injury, we didn’t get the call on that, either. But he definitely reaggravated it. And you could tell from that point on, he was not his usual self.”

The Heat will also be without forward Markieff Morris, who still continues to recover from a neck injury. They will be down two starters because center Bam Adebayo remains sidelined due to last weekend's thumb surgery. Adebayo is expected to remain out for at least six weeks. He sustained the injury in Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday, the Heat announced Adebayo's surgery was successful. His status will be updated at a later date.

