Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler expected to play today against Toronto Raptors

Shandel Richardson

After missing Sunday's practice, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play in today's game against the Toronto Raptors in Orlando.

During pregame media availability, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler is ready to go. The team refused to comment on why Butler missed practice other than it was an excused absence. On Sunday, forward Jae Crowder hinted Butler was dealing with a COVID-19-related issue.

"We want to talk to him as soon has he gets out of quarantine and whatever he's in," Crowder said.

Three Heat players _ guard Kendrick Nunn, center Bam Adebayo and forward Derrick Jones Jr. _ have already tested positive for coronavirus. Jones Jr. was diagnosed first but accompanied the team on the bus ride to the bubble. Adebayo and Nunn missed the first two weeks of practice.

With Butler ready, this should provide a good indicator of where the team is after the four-month layoff because of the pandemic. The defending champion Raptors (47-15) hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and are led by All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry. The Heat won both earlier meetings this season, including an 84-76 victory Jan. 2 in Miami. 

Butler, in his first year with the Heat after being acquired in a trade from Philadelphia last offseason, is coming off a 22-point performance in Saturday's win against the Denver Nuggets.

This is the Heat's second game of the NBA restart. 

